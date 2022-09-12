‘They’ll get a valuable win here’ – Huddersfield Town v Wigan Athletic prediction: The72

Huddersfield Town host Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Huddersfield Town come into this tie in dire need of a win. Danny Schofield’s side sit in 23rd place after just one victory in their opening seven games, making for grim reading for the Terriers supporters.

A run of four games without a win leaves them in 23rd and another tough test is around the corner.

Wigan Athletic have enjoyed a decent return to the Championship, losing just once and picking up 10 points from seven games. They picked up a second win of the season last time around too, coming from behind to overcome Luton Town, halting the Hatters’ three-game unbeaten run in the process.

The Latics could push towards the play-off spots with a win on Tuesday and put some early distance between them and the drop.

Now, ahead of the midweek tie, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their score predictions:

James Ray

“Huddersfield Town’s start to the season has been even more challenging for them than I anticipated. Many thought the loss of key players and manager Carlos Corberan would have a significant impact, and the first seven games have been really worrying.

“They face a Wigan Athletic side that should be confident of securing all three points too.

“A victory over the Terriers should make for a good indicator of just where the Latics stand in their first season back in the Championship. I think they’ll get a valuable win here too, proving their Championship calibre against a struggling Huddersfield.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Wigan Athletic

Luke Phelps

“Things don’t look great for the Terriers right now. They look worryingly low on confidence and out of form, and the visit of Wigan Athletic presents another tricky challenge for them.

“It certainly seems like a winnable fixture. But Wigan have only lost once in the Championship all season, going somewhat under the radar so far in this campaign.

“They claimed a good win at Luton Town last time out too, so they should be confident of claiming another win tomorrow, but I think the points will be shared in this one.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Wigan Athletic