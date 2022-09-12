‘They’ll claim a routine win in this one’ – Middlesbrough v Cardiff City prediction: The72

Middlesbrough welcome Cardiff City in the Championship tomorrow night.

Middlesbrough host Cardiff City after a weekend out of action, in another interesting game in the second tier.

Chris Wilder’s side claimed an important win over Sunderland last time they played, with Boro looking to have turned a corner in that game.

Steve Morison’s Cardiff meanwhile made a lot of positive changes in the summer, but they’re yet to get up to speed in the Championship this season.

Cardiff currently sit in 22nd place of the table whilst Middlesbrough sit in 17th.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

Luke Phelps

“I thought Cardiff City would be a bit more comfortable in the Championship this season. But their lack of goal-scorers is alarming and it’s left them struggling so far.

“And Boro, despite their slow start looked really strong last time out, and at the Riverside once again, I think they’ll claim a routine win in this one.

“I’m fully expecting Middlesbrough to start climbing up the table now and tomorrow’s game gives Wilder’s side a chance to claim back-to-back wins in the Championship and build some confidence.

“Unfortunately, I’m not giving Cardiff City much of a chance tomorrow.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Cardiff City

James Ray

“Middlesbrough should come into this one confident of securing all three points despite their shaky start to the new season. Two wins in their last three has restored some normality to proceedings at the Riverside and the visit of Cardiff City is a good chance to secure another win.

“While I do believe that Cardiff City and Morison will eventually get out of this rot and move away from the relegation zone, their start to the season really hasn’t made for good reading.

“Their inability to score is really worrying and if Boro’s backline is on form, they may struggle again here.

“Middlesbrough really should take all three points here, and pretty comfortably.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 3-0 Cardiff City