‘They’ll come unstuck here’ – Preston North End v Burnley prediction: The72

Preston North End host Burnley in Championship action on Tuesday night.

Burnley head to Deepdale on strong footing after a decent start to Vincent Kompany’s tenure at Turf Moor.

The Clarets are five games without defeat in the Championship but they will be hoping draws can start to turn into wins as they bid to push their way up the table and fight for automatic promotion back to the Premier League under the Belgian boss.

Preston will be hoping to turn draws into wins too, with five ties in their opening eight league games. The Lilywhites’ defence has been formidable, only conceding their first goal of the season last time out against Birmingham City.

However, if they want to make inroads on the upper echelons of the division, more goals are a must. Ryan Lowe’s side have scored just twice all season, the lowest of anyone in the league.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“Preston’s backline has defied the odds this season, but they face a real test against Burnley.

“The Clarets are one of the Championship’s top scorers so far and their new look attack has fans excited after years of football that wasn’t exactly the most pleasing on the eye, despite being effective more often than not.

“If the Lilwyhites can withstand the attacking football of Kompany’s Burnley, it would be a real confidence boost after losing to Birmingham City. Their problems will be at the other end of the pitch though, and I think they’ll come unstuck here.

“I’m going for an away win.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 0-1 Burnley

Luke Phelps

“A trip to Deepdale is never an easy one. But whilst Preston have been really solid defensively, they don’t seem to have much hope in attack.

“The momentum ahead of tomorrow night is definitely with Burnley, and the question is whether or not Ryan Lowe’s side can keep the Clarets out – the answer to that question, I think, is a resounding ‘no’.

“Burnley look as though they’re starting to hit form under Kompany and I think they might have a bit of fun tomorrow night, and claim a fairly routine win.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 0-3 Burnley