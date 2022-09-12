Swansea City team news and predicted XI to face Sheffield United

Swansea City host Sheffield United in the Championship tomorrow night.

Swansea City welcome league leaders Sheffield United to the Swansea.com Stadium tomorrow night, in what promises to be another difficult outing for the Swans.

They returned to winning ways v QPR last time out but still find themselves in a lowly 19th place of the Championship table.

Sheffield United are unbeaten since the opening day of the season, having won four of their last five in the league – the Blades have scored six and conceded none in their last two.

Swansea City team news

Three players look set to miss out on tomorrow’s game, in Liam Walsh (ACL), Liam Cullen (shoulder) and Joel Latibeaudiere (shoulder).

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game, Swans boss Russell Martin told the club:

“Joel is on the grass running although it will be a week or two before getting back with the rest of the squad. He is a professional and he is flying through his rehab.

“Liam Cullen is on a different time frame but he is following a similar protocol and process, and he is doing well with that.”

Both are expected to return after this month’s international break.

Elsewhere, Martin has hinted that Michael Obafemi could be left out of the squad again. He said the striker ‘will be back in the squad as soon as he is ready to be back’.

Predicted XI

Benda (GK)

Manning

Cabango

Wood

Naughton

Paterson

Grimes

Allen

Oko-Flex

Cooper

Piroe

Given the win over QPR last time out, there shouldn’t be too many chances to the Swansea XI for tomorrow.

Steven Benda looked solid in goal and so he should keep his starting spot. Jamie Paterson put in a decent shift upon his return to the starting side but Matthew Sorinola came under some criticism, so he could make way for Armstrong Oko-Flex, who replaced him in the game v QPR.

Elsewhere, Ollie Cooper should keep his place after earning praise online last time out.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.