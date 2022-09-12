Swansea City boss issues injury update on first-team duo

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin has issued an update on the fitness of Liam Cullen and Joel Latibeaudiere in his press conference this week.

Swansea City face league leaders Sheffield United on Tuesday evening, where they will be looking to get back-to-back wins for the first time this campaign after their 1-0 win over QPR last time out.

But they will need to do achieve this feat without the help of two of their first-team players, Cullen and Latibeaudiere. The former has played just three times so far this season, whilst the latter has missed the last four games. Both players are out with shoulder injuries and manager Martin has given an update on the fitness of the duo.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the visit of Sheffield United in midweek, he said that both players are making progress.

“Joel is on the grass running although it will be a week or two before getting back with the rest of the squad. He is a professional and he is flying through his rehab,” he said.

“Liam Cullen is on a different time frame but he is following a similar protocol and process, and he is doing well with that.

“We need to get him through his rehab and hopefully after the international break Lats will be close to returning to the squad and Liam will not be far behind him.”

The Swans have just two games between now and the international break, with Sheffield United at home followed by another home game against Hull City.

For Cullen and Latibeaudiere to be potentially out for just two or three games doesn’t seem too much of a blow for the Swans. For the pair to be back in training or close to returning is a hugely positive update.

Both players are expected to be part of the first-team fold and will likely return to the starting eleven upon their return. Given Swansea City’s slow start to the season they will want to have the pair fit and available as quickly as possible.

However, they won’t want to rush them back to fitness prematurely as this could aggravate the shoulder injury further. Martin alluded to Latibeaudiere potentially needing surgery at a later date, so this could be one to keep an eye on.