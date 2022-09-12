Swansea City boss discusses Obafemi omission following ‘turbulent few days’ in light of Burnley links

Swansea City manager Russell Martin says Michael Obafemi ‘will be back in the squad as soon as he is ready to be back’, after being left out of the side that beat QPR last time out.

Swansea City hosted QPR in their last Championship outing. The Swans claimed a rather unexpected 1-0 win against a strong R’s outfit, but striker Obafemi was left out of the side entirely.

It came after a hectic deadline day which saw Burnley being heavily linked with the 22-year-old striker, who’s scored one goal in seven Championship outings for Swansea City so far this season.

And speaking to the club ahead of tomorrow’s Championship clash v league leaders Sheffield United, Martin said of Obafemi’s situation:

“Michael will be back in the squad as soon as he is ready to be back.

“He had a turbulent few days with the transfer window closing, after that it is down to him to show he is in right place to contribute to the team and group.

“He has been fine, but we have a group of players who won against QPR and did really well and he is competing with those guys. He is getting there, slowly but surely. We will keep pushing on.”

Obafemi seemingly came close to joining Burnley on deadline day. But he remains in Wales, and both Martin and the Swansea City supporters will be hoping that Obafemi can put that speculation behind him for the time being, and focus on this season.

The Swans have started slowly having taken just nine points from their opening eight, with tomorrow’s game v Sheffield United set to be their toughest test of the season so far.

Unfair omission?

Nobody knows how the Burnley speculation might have effected Obafemi in training, other than those at Swansea City.

Martin spent many years as a player and he’s been in management for a few years now, so we should take his decision to omit Obafemi as the correct one.

Still, it’s a blow for Swansea to not have Obafemi in their matchday squad, with Martin’s comments seeming to suggest that the Irishman isn’t in contention for tomorrow night’s game.

It’ll be interesting to see if he is, with the Swans in for a really tough test tomorrow.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm.