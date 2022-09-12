Stoke City team news and predicted XI to face Hull City

Stoke City travel to Humberside to face Hull City in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Stoke City go into this game sitting in 20th place, having only won two matches out of eight. New boss Alex Neil will be determined to pick up his first win in charge of the Potters to lift them away from the drop zone.

After a superb start to their season, Hull City are currently sat in 12th place with only one win in their last five, and without a clean sheet in their last seven matches.

Stoke City team news

There is positive news for Stoke City fans as Dwight Gayle looks set to reclaim his starting place after recovering from an ankle injury, which saw him miss the 2-1 defeat to Reading last time out.

Nick Powell is also in contention to start after his first appearance of the season coming off the bench against Reading following a damaged medial ligament in pre-season.

However, Neil confirmed that Sam Clucas is still suffering from a hamstring problem so will miss the game against the Tigers.

Gavin Kilkenny, Josh Tymon, Josh Laurent, Harry Souttar, Harry Clarke, and new signing Dujon Sterling are still unavailable for selection but are closing in on a return to full fitness.

Predicted XI (3-5-2)

Bonham (GK)

Wilmot

Flint

Fox

Brown

Smallbone

Baker

Thompson

Fosu-Henry

Delap

Gayle

Other than the return of Gayle and the injury to Sam Clucas, Stoke City are likely to remain unchanged.

Neil is still trying to find his best side since his appointment at the end of August. However, with his player pool limited due to injuries, Neil is likely to stick with a similar side as he searches for his first victory as Stoke Manager.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm on Tuesday night.