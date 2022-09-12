‘Something to worry about’ – Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers prediction: The72

Ipswich Town host Bristol Rovers in League One on Tuesday night.

Ipswich Town have shown exactly why they were viewed as one of the promotion favourites before the start of the season.

Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys sit at the top of the League One table and are one of only two sides left undefeated. They’re tied on 17 points with 2nd placed Portsmouth and will be keen to strengthen their grip on top spot with another win on Tuesday.

They face a Bristol Rovers side searching for a first win in four league outings. Joey Barton’s side occupy 16th as it stands following a respectable start but they will be keen to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later to avoid a relegation scrap.

Ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“Ipswich Town have been absolutely fantastic so far this season.

“They’ve maintained the defensive solidity that saw McKenna enjoy a decent half-season in charge of the club last time around while adding some serious potency to their attacking ranks, with Marcus Harness looking like one of the signings of the season already.

“Bristol Rovers have endured some tough days away to the division’s stronger sides already this season, and that might be the case again on Tuesday.

“League leaders Ipswich should take all three points, extending Rovers’ winless run to five and giving Barton and co something to worry about in the process.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 3-0 Bristol Rovers

Luke Phelps

“This is a great game – Ipswich Town look like the league’s early title contenders and their current side looks like one of the best to have graced League One in the past few years, whilst Bristol Rovers are more than holding their own.

“Joey Barton knows League One, and he’ll know what it takes to take something from tomorrow’s game, but whether his side can put whatever plan they have into action remains to be seen.

“There’s a feel-good factor at Portman Road right now. I can’t see anything but a routine home win tomorrow night but it’s certainly easier said than done.

“An early goal and Ipswich will cruise to a win.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-0 Bristol Rovers