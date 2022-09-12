Sheffield United team news and predicted XI to face Swansea City

League leaders Sheffield United travel to South Wales in the Championship tomorrow night, to face a struggling Swansea City side.

Undefeated in their last seven games, the Blades will be looking to continue their good form at the expense of Swansea, who are currently residing in 19th and with only one victory in their last five league games.

The Blades sit in 1st place, having not lost a league fixture since the opening game of the season.

Sheffield United team news

Paul Heckingbottom’s injury woes continue with Max Lowe has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, which he picked up in their last league game against Hull City.

Elsewhere, fan favourite Billy Sharp is back in training, but the bad news is that Lowe’s injury takes the Blades’ inury list up to 11.

Lowe, Ciaran Clark, Enda Stevens, Adam Davies, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, John Fleck, Jack O’Connell, Ben Osborn and Ismaila Coulibaly are all unavailable for selection, which has given Heckingbottom a big selection headache.

Predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Ahmedodžić

Egan

Norrington-Davies

Baldock

Berge

Norwood

Doyle

Basham

McBurnie

Ndiaye

Heckingbottom’s side almost picks itself due to the players that are on the physio’s table. Although it is not a full strength starting XI, it should be strong enough to see off Swansea as Sheffield United look to continue their superb start to the season.

Chris Basham could come into the side to replace the injured Lowe, which could be the only change to the side which beat Hull City in their last outing.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm tomorrow evening.