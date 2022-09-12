Ryan Lowe reveals Preston North End’s stance on new player contracts

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has said there is ‘not a chance’ the Lilywhites will look at offer new player contracts at this stage of the season.

Preston North End saw a fairly significant turnover of players ahead of the new season.

The Lancashire outfit didn’t have the busiest of summer transfer windows in terms of incomings, but Lowe took the opportunity to clear some of the deadwood in his squad and strengthen where he felt necessary before the window slammed shut.

Following the closure of the window, many might have thought Preston would turn their attentions to player contracts given the amount of individuals now in the final 12 months of their deals.

However, speaking with the Lancashire Post, Lowe has said they won’t be looking to secure new contracts until after Christmas, insisting the full focus needs to be on games. Here’s what he had to say when asked about starting contract talks

“They’re contracted to the football club until the end of the year. That’s not my focus at the moment. My focus is for this football club to win as many games as we can and see where it takes us.

“Conversations like that I don’t really entertain until after Christmas, then if I feel it’s the right time to speak to the players that are out of contract about them either getting a new contract or moving on, I try and leave it as late as I possibly can.”

Work to be done…

The focus is firmly on the football at Deepdale it seems, so while there are things to be pleased with, Lowe will know there are things that need to improve if they want to push up the Championship table.

Preston’s formidable defence has seen them lose only once so far this season but the Lilywhites total of just two goals in eight games has prevented them from making serious inroads up the division.

With the window done and contract talks cast aside for now, that has to be Lowe and co’s priority.

Then, when the time to discuss new deals does come around, it will make for a busy spell. Key players like Daniel Johnson, Ryan Ledson, Greg Cunningham and Liam Lindsay are all out of contract next summer as it stands, and there will be more situations to resolve too.