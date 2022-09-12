QPR general knowledge quiz – 10 quickfire questions on the R’s (12.09.22)

A decade ago, QPR were tagged a yo-yo club, regularly switching between the top two tiers of the English footballing pyramid.

Fast-forward to present day, and they find themselves commencing their eighth consecutive season as a Championship club.

However, the R’s will hope that the appointment of highly-rated coach Michael Beale will propel the west London outfit towards the Premier League in seasons to come. The ex-Rangers and Aston Villa assistant inherits a strong squad, with summer addition Tyler Roberts adding further firepower in the striking department.

