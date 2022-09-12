POLL: Can Sheffield United and Norwich City both earn promotion this season? 34.1% say…

Sheffield United sit in 1st place of the Championship table as things stand, with Norwich City following closely behind in 2nd.

After this many games of the season, only a few might have expected the top two to be Sheffield United and Norwich City.

The Blades’ summer transfer window started slowly but they eventually made some impressive signings, and they’re looking strong under Paul Heckingbottom.

Norwich meanwhile endured a slow summer in the transfer market. But under the guidance of Dean Smith, they’ve really come to life in the Championship, shooting up the table after a slow start.

But can either side go on to claim promotion this season? We asked Twitter, and here’s what they said:

POLL – Sheffield United and Norwich City sit in 1st and 2nd place of the Championship as things stand. But do both – or either side – have what it takes to go on and earn promotion this season? Have your say below! — The72 – We Love the #EFL (@_The72) September 12, 2022

It’s still very early in the season and these kind of predictions are hard to make. But both Sheffield United and Norwich seem like the early contenders for a spot in the top two, with the likes of Burnley and Watford who many backed before the season started, having began the campaign inconsistently.

And there’s some big teams who could yet fly up the table with a bit of good form, including West Brom and Middlesbrough, whilst teams like QPR and maybe even Blackburn Rovers could yet assert themselves in the top-six.

But the early consensus is that Sheffield United and Norwich are the leading title contenders right now, and the pair are set to meet in what could be a real crunch match next month.

After a weekend out of action, Sheffield United travel to Swansea City in the Championship tomorrow night, whilst Norwich City host Bristol City on Wednesday.