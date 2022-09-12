POLL: Can Middlesbrough achieve a top-six finish this season? 54.2% say…

Middlesbrough entered the season as promotion favourites, but they currently find themselves in 17th place of the Championship table.

Middlesbrough made a lot of money in the summer following the sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier.

And they went on to spend a fair bit of money too, with Chris Wilder making 10 signings during the summer transfer window – 11 with the recent arrival of Massimo Luongo.

But after eight games of the season, Middlesbrough have claimed just nine points. They picked up an important win against Sunderland last time out, but can they start to climb up the table and eventually earn a play-off finish?

We asked Twitter, and here’s what they said:

POLL – Middlesbrough have had a tough start to the campaign, but do you think they can still achieve a top-six finish in the Championship this season? Have your say below! — The72 – We Love the #EFL (@_The72) September 12, 2022

At the end of the season, there’ll be fine margins – fine margins determining which sides compete in the play-offs and which sides don’t.

Middlesbrough have lost a lot of points in their opening eight games of the season and even if they can go on to have a strong remaining 38 games, the points lost in these opening eight could yet come back to haunt them.

And the majority have voted for Boro missing out on an eventual play-off place, with 54.2% predicting that Middlesbrough won’t go on and claim a top-six finish this season.

An exciting season ahead…

Middlesbrough’s summer transfer window was a busy one, and it always seemed a possibility that they might endure a slow start.

But there’s definitely foundations being built at the Riverside. They have an experienced and proven manager at the helm in Wilder and a good set of players who will only get better together under the former Sheffield United boss.

Middlesbrough may or may not claim a top-six finish this season. But the seasons ahead promise to be brighter whether they do or not, so patience is definitely needed among the Boro faithful.

Up next for Middlesbrough is a home game v Cardiff City tomorrow night.