POLL: Can Ipswich Town and Portsmouth both earn promotion this season? 42.6% say…

Ipswich Town currently sit top of the League One table, though just behind them in 2nd place is Portsmouth.

Before this season began, Ipswich Town were widely tipped as strong contenders for automatic promotion. However, few would have tipped Portsmouth to be in the top two with them, tied on points after seven games.

The Tractor Boys enjoyed another fruitful summer window to help Kieran McKenna build on the good work he had done since taking over from Paul Cook in December of 2021.

Portsmouth’s window was strong too after a relatively quiet start, and after failing to really push for the play-offs last season, Pompey look as though they’re ready to challenge towards the top-end of the table again.

But can either side go on to claim promotion back to the Championship this season? We asked Twitter, and here’s what they said:

POLL – Ipswich Town and Portsmouth sit in 1st and 2nd place of the League One table as things stand. But do both – or either side – have what it takes to go on and earn promotion this season? Have your say below! — The72 – We Love the #EFL (@_The72) September 12, 2022

Admittedly, these are difficult calls to make at this stage in the season but the majority believe that Ipswich will have what it takes to earn promotion back to the Championship.

There’s some serious competition for a return to the second-tier though.

Along with Ipswich Town and Portsmouth are the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle and Peterborough United in aiming for promotion. Cambridge United have been an early surprise too, while the likes of Derby County, Barnsley and Wycombe Wanderers may be hoping they can push up the table after inconsistent runs to start the season.

There’s not long until Ipswich Town and Portsmouth meet for the first time this season either. The two sides are scheduled to face off at Portman Road on October 1st, so it will be interesting to see just where they stand heading into that clash.

Their focuses will not turn to that clash for some time though.

Ipswich Town host Bristol Rovers in their next future, while Portsmouth make the journey to Burton Albion.