Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Cardiff City

Middlesbrough host Cardiff City at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday evening, where they will be looking to achieve back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Middlesbrough’s win over rivals Sunderland last Monday showed they can grind out results when they’re not at their best, and it could be the catalyst in getting their season up and running.

Chris Wilder’s side have had a slow start to the 2022/23 campaign, winning just two of their opening eight games, and they face off against a Cardiff City side who have just one point less than the hosts.

Middlesbrough team news

Chuba Akpom is the most notable absentee, with the striker having missed the last five games with a knee injury. He was originally said to be out for two weeks, but his time on the treatment table looks to continue past the upcoming international break.

Darragh Lenihan sat out the 1-0 win against the Black Cats and he too is also expected to return after the international break at the end of the month.

“It’s more than likely that both Chuba and Darragh are going to be back for the Coventry game, which will be a big boost for us,” Wilder told The Northern Echo this week.

Elsewhere, Paddy McNair is back in contention after coming off injured in last week’s derby.

“Paddy’s been training. He’s okay and available,” confirmed the Boro boss.

There is also the injury to goalkeeper Zack Steffen to contend with. The Manchester City loanee has missed the last three games and he will continue to be assessed ahead of the visit of Cardiff City in midweek.

Right-back Darnell Fisher is a long-term absentee after missing the entirety of last season and is still recovering with no return date set as of yet.

Predicted XI

Roberts (GK)

Dijksteel

Fry

Clarke

Jones

Crooks

Howson

Mowatt

Giles

McGree

Muniz

There is expected to be one change from the side that started against Sunderland, with McNair not risked and Dijksteel deputising in his place at the back.

Roberts will remain between the sticks with Steffen out injured, whilst Monday’s match-winner McGree should continue in behind Muniz.

There is also the option for Wilder to use a 3-5-2 formation with the likes of Duncan Watmore, Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe in contention to lead the line alongside Muniz, and so Mowatt would be the most likely to miss out with McGree dropping further back and into the midfield if this was the case.