Latest West Brom news: Released Baggie set for Championship move, free agent duo set to arrive + more

West Brom’s summer transfer business doesn’t look done just yet, with Steve Bruce’s side still eyeing up some free agents.

And one name said to be on his way to The Hawthorns is Tom Rogic.

John Percy revealed that the released Celtic man is wanted by the Baggies before a report from Express and Star confirmed that West Brom are ‘set to’ sign the Australian.

The72 spoke to Celtic fan and journalist Lewis Laird about what West Brom fans can expect to see from Rogic, and he gave a glowing reference – read the full interview here.

And yesterday, Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account that free agent defender Erik Pieters is set to be handed a contract after training with the club.

Elsewhere, it’s said that West Brom are in the market for free agent strikers too. Bruce wanted to bring in a new no.9 before the transfer window shut at the start of the month, given the injury to Daryl Dike.

One free agent striker who was at West Brom just last season is Andy Carroll.

The former Liverpool and Newcastle United man won over a lot of Baggies fans for his performances in the second half of last season, but Bruce didn’t keep him around.

And this morning, it’s being reported that Carroll is set for a free transfer to Reading.

Lastly, in a bit of confirmed transfer news at West Brom; the Baggies have signed youngster Aaron Harper-Bailey from non-league side Rushall Olympic, whilst midfielder Quevin Castro has joined Notts County on loan.

West Brom return to action against local rivals Birmingham City on Wednesday night, with the game being shown live on Sky Sports Arena.