Latest Sheffield United news: West Ham plotting move for Blades star, Billy Sharp fitness update + more

Sheffield United currently find themselves top of the Championship table after the opening eight games.

Not many people expected Sheffield United to be as strong as they are in the Championship this season, but after a summer of shrewd acquisitions the Blades look like a real force.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side haven’t lost since the opening day of the season and they managed to keep hold of star man Sander Berge throughout the summer window, in a huge plus for the club.

Another star player for Sheffield United this season has been John Egan, but recent reports are now linking him with a move away from Bramall Lane.

The Sun revealed yesterday that West Ham are plotting a £12million move for Egan this January – the 29-year-old has played every minute of every game so far this season.

1 of 10 Before promotion in 2017, how many seasons did Sheffield United spend in League One? 3 4 5 6

Elsewhere, Heckingbottom revealed at the end of last week that striker Billy Sharp has returned to training.

The veteran striker has been missing with an ankle injury, but he made his return to training last week, with Heckingbottom telling The Star:

“He’s come back today (yesterday), Billy has trained with us. It was his first one. He’s just at that stage now where it’s about getting him as fit as possible, because he’s been out.”

Lastly, and in another piece of positive injury news for the Blades, Jayden Bogle has reportedly been filmed in training.

The full-back has been missing since February. He underwent knee surgery after picking up a serious injury but he could yet be back in action after the international break, with The Star revealing that he’s back in training.

Sheffield United return to action v Swansea City in the Championship tomorrow night, with the game kicking off at 7:45pm.