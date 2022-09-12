‘Just hasn’t clicked yet’ – Lincoln City v Derby County prediction: The72

Lincoln City host Derby County in League One on Tuesday night.

Lincoln City come into this home tie against the Rams sitting in a disappointing 20th place.

The appointment of Mark Kennedy as Michael Appleton’s replacement hasn’t brought about instant success, winning just once in their opening seven games so far. The Imps are three without a win, but Kennedy will be hoping he can be the man to turn the tide in what looks like it’ll be an extensive project to get the side pushing towards the upper-end of the table again.

As for Derby County, they were touted as one of the favourites for promotion back to the Championship but results haven’t been all that convincing. The Rams sit 9th with 11 points from seven games and lost to Plymouth Argyle last time out.

Now, ahead of the clash at Sincil Bank, a handful of our writers have made their predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“Derby County should have the quality in their ranks to bounce back and get this done.

“I get the feeling good things are coming for Lincoln though. Their squad needed more strengthening in the summer but despite their poor form, I’ve got faith that Kennedy can take the Imps forward if given the time.

“This won’t be an easy game though. The Rams have the attacking talent to dismantle the best teams in this league but it just hasn’t clicked yet, preventing them from making serious inroads on the promotion picture.

“The visitors should get it done here though.”

Score prediction: Lincoln City 0-2 Derby County

Luke Phelps

“Lincoln City look to be struggling again. They’ve lost the attacking prowess that got them to the play-off final last year and I think they could be in for a difficult season.

“Derby meanwhile look to have made a steady start to League One, albeit not a spectacular start. I reckon when injuries start to creep in around Christmas time, Derby’s squad depth will hold them in good stead and they’ll start to propel up the table.

“For now though, they’re still looking decent, and I’m also expecting them to claim a win tomorrow night, but it certainly won’t be easy.”

Score prediction: Lincoln City 1-2 Derby County