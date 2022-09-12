Hull City team news and predicted XI to face Stoke City

Hull City host Stoke City in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

Hull City will undoubtedly be looking to improve upon their recent form and get back to winning ways, losing three of their previous five league fixtures. Shota Arveladze will also be aiming to make his side more disciplined defensively, conceding 13 goals in their last five games.

Alex Neil is still searching for his first win as the Potters’ head coach, so far picking up one loss and a draw. Stoke City have been lacklustre in the early stages of the campaign, only being able to pick up two wins as they find themselves in the latter half of the table.

A win for Hull City could see them move into the play-off places, whilst Stoke City could potentially move onto equal points with Neil’s previous club Sunderland if they are able to win.

Hull City team news

Youngster Vaughan Covil is unavailable, injuring his knee on his debut against Coventry City. Benjamin Tetteh picked up a hamstring string injury in the Tigers’ previous fixture against Sheffield United and looks set to be side-lined for at least a month.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh sustained a hamstring injury against Burnley which could make him doubtful for Iran’s World Cup squad in December. A calf injury during one of his first training sessions has ruled Dogukan Sinik out until possibly after the September international break.

Malian international Adama Traore looks set to be out until Christmas, picking up a serious hamstring injury during his first training session.

James Scott is unavailable for the foreseeable future after missing pre-season due to shin splints. Greg Docherty is on the road to recovery after injuring one of his quads early last month against Preston North End but may make a return sooner rather than later.

Brandon Fleming injured his foot during a training session which has seen him miss the whole season so far. Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand is yet to appear for Hull City after sustaining a groin problem during Arsenal’s pre-season tour.

Finally, Josh Emmanuel has been missing from action since November 2021 due to health concerns, falling ill during a training session.

Predicted XI (3-4-1-2)

Ingram (GK)

Jones

Figueiredo

Greaves

Coyle

Woods

Slater

Elder

Tufan

Estupinan

Smith

It could be a difficult few months for Hull City who have a large bulk of their squad currently recovering from a various number of injuries. Arveladze’s side have still been able to put in solid performances despite the vast amount of absentees.

Summer signing Oscar Estupinan has been a stand-out performer so far, scoring seven goals in eight appearances which could make him a game-changer against a poor Stoke City side.

The match kicks off at 7:45pm on Tuesday evening.