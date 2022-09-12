How is West Brom’s Caleb Taylor faring on loan at Cheltenham Town?

West Brom sent talented centre-back Caleb Taylor on loan to Cheltenham Town during the summer window.

West Brom youngster Taylor was in and around the senior side last season, though he picked up some more regular minutes in the club’s youth set-up.

He impressed with the young Baggies and made three first-team appearances. But this campaign, he has linked up with Cheltenham Town in a bid to test his mettle in League One.

But just how has he fared since making the temporary move away from The Hawthorns?

Proving his talent…

It’s been a challenging start to the season for Cheltenham Town.

They’re still adjusting to life under the new management of Wade Elliott after Michael Duff’s summer departure but despite the fact the Robins sit in 22nd place so far, Taylor looks to be making a decent impression amid the struggles.

As per WhoScored‘s match data, Taylor has averaged a whopping 7.1 aerial duels won per game this season. He’s proving his aerial prowess in a physically demanding division, making for good reading as he steps up from youth football.

He’s notched up some other respectable numbers defensively too.

Taylor has averaged 1.3 tackles, 0.9 interceptions and 0.6 offsides won per game, also totalling seven clearances a game.

Passing-wise, an average success rate of 63.5% isn’t the best. He’s seeing a good amount of the ball though, averaging 40.3 passes a game, so that’s something that will hopefully improve has he matures and gets more composed on the ball.

The 19-year-old has played all 90 minutes in every League One game since his debut off the bench against Peterborough United on the opening day, so it will be hoped he can maintain his place in Elliott’s XI.

His early stats and the words of Cheltenham Town fans make for promising reading though…

Lloyd class, caleb taylor championship standard, Chapman… #ctfc — Joe Rutherford (@joerutherford66) August 27, 2022

Caleb Taylor looking like a really promising player #ctfc #wba — Harry Dimond (@HarryDimondglos) August 16, 2022