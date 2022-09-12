How is Ipswich Town’s Idris El Mizouni faring on loan at Leyton Orient?

Ipswich Town opted to send young midfielder Idris El Mizouni on loan to League Two side Leyton Orient during the summer window.

Ipswich Town academy product El Mizouni has been long tipped for a bright future at Portman Road.

The 21-year-old, who has represented Tunisia on the international stage, has 26 appearances for the Tractor Boys but he’s yet to really nail down a starting spot with the club, so a loan move to League Two side Leyton Orient gives him another chance to pick up more game time away from East Anglia.

But how has the young midfielder fared at Brisbane Road so far this season?

A promising start…

El Mizouni looks to have slotted into Richie Wellens’ midfield well, helping them maintain their strong start to the season.

He’s played all 90 minutes in five League Two games as the O’s stay undefeated. El Mizouni provided a debut assist too against Mansfield Town.

His stats make for good reading too. As per WhoScored, the Ipswich Town loanee has amassed a pass success rate of 85.3% in a Leyton Orient shirt from an average of 59.8 passes per game, so he’s seeing plenty of the ball in the middle of the park.

From that, he averages 1.8 key passes per game, another impressive number for the young Tunisian.

El Mizouni hasn’t been afraid to show the defensive side of his game either. He’s averaged a seriously impressed 5.6 tackles per game for the O’s, also making two clearances and 0.8 interceptions per match for his loan club.

He looks to be part of a flourishing midfield trio of himself, Darren Pratley and George Moncur, so both Ipswich Town and Leyton Orient will be hoping that can continue for the rest of the season.

The Paris-born starlet’s performances have drawn high praise too – have a look at what some Leyton Orient fans have had to say:

El Mizouni is absolutely elite #LOFC — Conor (@ConorMonk_) August 16, 2022

El Mizouni is a player. Good point #LOFC — Simon Denham (@si_denham) August 16, 2022