How is Blackburn Rovers’ James Brown faring on loan at Stockport County?

Blackburn Rovers sent defender James Brown on loan to League Two side Stockport County during the summer transfer window.

Blackburn Rovers signed Brown in January when his contract with Drogheda United came to an end.

The 24-year-old has found most of his game time with Rovers’ U21s since, settling into proceedings at Ewood Park by playing youth level after making the move over from Ireland. This season has seen him sent out on loan though, linking up with ambitious League Two side Stockport County.

But how has the Irish defender fared at Edgeley Park?

Versatility on show…

Brown has spent the vast majority of his career to date operating as a right-back, proving a creative threat from that position while with Drogheda United and even in Blackburn’s u21s, managing two assists in six games.

However, Brown has been deployed in a range of roles by Dave Challinor.

He’s played as a right-back, right wing-back and as a right-sided centre-back in a back three.

Brown has looked pretty solid for County too. Defensively, he’s averaged 1.1 tackles, 0.9 interceptions and 1.7 clearances per game, as per WhoScored‘s data set on the Blackburn Rovers loanee.

His creative ability has still been on show somewhat too. He averages a key pass per game despite the fact his pass completion rate isn’t the best at 75.4%, but it’s still a respectable total for a player who has mainly operated in defensive positions this season.

1 of 10 Blackburn Rovers paid a reported £9m to sign Jordan Rhodes from Huddersfield Town, but when did he sign? Winter 2012 Summer 2012 Winter 2013 Summer 2014

Brown had started the last four League Two games before sitting out of the victory over AFC Wimbledon, so it will be hoped he can return to action sooner rather than later after a promising start to life with Stockport County.

Here’s what some fans have had to say about Brown in the early stages of his loan stint…

Thankyou @Rovers for James Brown. Absolute quality player. I was wrong doubting this signing that's for sure 🙌🎩 #stockportcounty — Chris Eaton (@chris_eaton_) August 13, 2022

Great win, controlled performance from start to finish. We are all going to fall in love with James Brown and he’ll break our hearts when he leaves #StockportCounty — Pennodraws (@pennodraws) August 13, 2022