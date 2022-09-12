Burnley team news and predicted XI to face Preston North End

Burnley face local rivals Preston North End in the Championship tomorrow evening.

It has been a solid start for the Clarets under new boss Vincent Kompany, currently sitting in a play-off place with 13 points to their name. The Lancashire club have looked rejuvenated in recent fixtures after an inconsistent start to the campaign, winning two of their last three matches.

The Lilywhites on the other hand will be looking to get back to winning ways after conceding their first goal of the season in their loss against Birmingham City last time out. Ryan Lowe’s side will also be aiming to be more clinical in the final third, having found the net just twice so far in the league.

A win for Burnley could potentially see them move into the automatic promotion spots, whilst Preston North End could move into the play-off places if they can take all three points.

Burnley team news

Kevin Long continues to be unavailable for selection, picking up an injury recently. Scott Twine is also unlikely to feature after missing the Clarets’ previous seven league fixtures due to injury, with the midfielder not expected back until later this month.

Experienced midfielder Ashley Westwood is still sidelined, after fracturing and dislocating his ankle against West Ham last season.

Shot-stopper Aro Muric is questionable but could make an appearance after being substituted against West Bromwich Albion last time out due to injury concerns.

Predicted XI

Peacock-Farrell (GK)

Maatsen

Taylor

Harwood-Bellis

Roberts

Cullen

Cork

Tella

Brownhill

Vitinho

Rodriguez

It has been a solid start to the campaign for Burnley who are certainly expected to be competing for promotion before the season got underway. Kompany has successfully installed a passing style of play into his side which has made the Clarets look unstoppable at times.

Fan favourite Jay Rodriguez has scored four goals in six matches so far and could prove to be a game-changer in what could be a tightly-fought contest tomorrow.

The match kicks off at 8pm tomorrow evening and will be televised on Sky Sports.