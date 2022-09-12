Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face Watford

Blackburn Rovers host Watford in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Blackburn Rovers see Watford head to Ewood Park in the Championship tomorrow, in a game between 6th and 7th.

Rovers are the team who sit in 7th, having been top of the pile after the opening three games but falling out of form since.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have lost four of their last five in the Championship and next face a Watford side who’ve lost just one game in the league so far, but who’ve also won just one of their last five.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Blackburn Rovers were due to face Wigan Athletic over the weekend.

Ahead of that game, Tomasson gave a detailed update on his side, and the weekend off may well have given Daniel Ayala and Scott Wharton more time to return to fitness – Tomasson said both faced late fitness checks ahead of the Wigan game.

Summer signing Sammie Szmodics is available for selection after being rested in the last two outings.

Elsewhere, Callum Brittain and Sam Gallagher were set to miss out v Wigan, and nothing appears to have changed on that front.

Predicted XI

Kaminski (GK)

Pickering

Hyam

Carter

Travis

Morton

Wharton

Szmodics

Dack

Hedges

Brereton Diaz

Tomasson was seemingly forced into playing a bit of a make-shift side v Bristol City last time out, and with Ayala and Wharton looking like they’re facing late fitness checks again, whether either will return to the starting side remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Tyler Morton and Adam Wharton look like they could continue their partnership in the middle, with Morton having played every minute of Blackburn’s last four now.

A fit-again Szmodics could come straight back into the starting side and push Brereton Diaz back into a more natural no.9 position.

Tomorrow night’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.