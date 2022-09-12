‘A great tactician…’ – Hull City v Stoke City prediction: The72

Hull City host Stoke City in the Championship tomorrow night.

Alex Neil takes his new Stoke City side to the MKM Stadium tomorrow night, to face Hull City in a return to Championship action.

The Tigers have started the season well but find themselves performing inconsistently, having won just one of their last four in the league now.

Stoke City meanwhile are waiting for their first win under Neil, who drew against Swansea City in his opening game before losing at Reading last time out.

Tomorrow’s game promises to be an exciting one between two sides in need of a win, and here a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Of all the games on tomorrow night and on Wednesday, this is the hardest to predict, because it’s between two unpredictable sides.

“Neither can be written off because both have great firepower in their ranks. Hull have started the better but their form has dwindled in the past few weeks, whilst Stoke City have a great tactician in Neil, though he’s endured a slow start to life at the bet365.

“I really don’t know how this one will pan out and I think many will be the same, so I’m going to play it safe and predict a draw.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-1 Stoke City

James Ray

“Hull have faltered somewhat after a strong start to the season, with their in-form attack struggling to compensate enough for their leaky defence in recent weeks.

“They should come into this one hopeful of a return to winning ways though. They face a Stoke City side that has looked poor despite a decent looking influx of new arrivals, so Alex Neil is in for a tough test to turn the tide and lift the Potters back up the table.

“However, Stoke possess the attacking talent to cause problems for the Tigers, so this is a decent chance for them to pick up a vital win too. They might just snatch that win too, so I’ll go for an away win.”

Score predictions: Hull City 1-2 Stoke City