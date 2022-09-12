84.5% pass success p/g – ‘Key’ Burnley star is the Clarets’ highest-rated player of the season so far according to WhoScored

Burnley’s new era under Vincent Kompany has got off to a promising start, and Josh Brownhill has proven to be an influential figure early on.

Burnley have endured a significant summer of change after Kompany’s appointment, bringing in new faces to replace the key players who had completed moves away.

However, one standout who has stayed on board is midfielder Brownhill.

The 26-year-old has been a vital cog for the Clarets early on and WhoScored have him as the club’s highest-rated player of the season so far.

The stats…

Brownhill boasts an average match rating of 7.22 on WhoScored, putting him at the top of Burnley’s player ratings.

The Warrington-born ace has been deployed in a range of roles for the Clarets and has been freed to get involved more going forward. That has seen him notch up four goals and one assists in nine games across all competitions, netting a brace in the 5-1 dismantling of Wigan Athletic.

“Keeping Brownhill this season was crucial and he was ready for the responsibility to become a key player,” Kompany said on Brownhill early last month. “I still see some growth in his game. I don’t want to talk him up too far but he can be one of the players of the Championship if he stays on this road this season.”

As per WhoScored, Brownhill has averaged an impressive 84.5% pass completion rate this season from an average of 46.6 passes per game. Of those, 1.2 a match are key passes, while only one is counted as a long ball.

He’s totalling an average of two shots per game too, showing his involvement going forward.

Defensively, Brownhill is averaging 1.1 tackles per game too, so he’s still important in that area.

The season ahead…

As Kompany said himself, Brownhill was a crucial player to hold onto. He has all the attributes to be a real standout for Burnley this season and his experience at this level will be vital to those around him, especially considering many either haven’t played at this level or even in this country before.

The challenge will be maintaining this level over the course of an entire season though, and having played all 90 minutes in every Championship game so far, it will be interesting to see how Burnley fare without Brownhill in the side.

Until that has to happen though, the Clarets should look to have the midfielder involved as much as they can.