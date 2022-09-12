3 West Brom squad concerns for Bruce to manage between now and January including Baggies’ attacking issues

West Brom’s season has started slowly, with the Baggies currently sitting in 16th place of the Championship table.

West Brom fans would’ve been hoping to see a few more points on the board by now, after making some promising signings this summer.

But so far the Baggies have struggled in what is Steve Bruce’s first full season in charge.

And with the summer transfer window having closed now, we take a look at three potential squad concerns for Bruce to manage between now and the January transfer window…

Defensively light…

Bruce wanted to bring in a right-back this summer to give competition to Darnell Furlong, and Martin Kelly arrived on deadline day.

He’s yet to make his debut for the club but his arrival should add some depth to the right-back position and the defence as a whole – but will Kelly’s arrival be enough?

Erik Pieters is also set to arrive and that will also help. But Bruce doesn’t have too many options at the back, especially in the middle following the arrivals of Kelly and potentially Pieters on either side of defence.

Semi Ajayi missed the last game through injury, with Kyle Bartley and Dara O’Shea being Bruce’s main central options after that.

Between the sticks…

West Brom lost a top quality goalkeeper in Sam Johnstone this summer. David Button has since taken over in goal, but the 33-year-old has so far taken a fair bit of criticism online.

He’s kept just one clean sheet in the league so far this season, giving away a penalty in the draw v Burnley last time out.

Alex Palmer is playing as back-up this season. The 26-year-old is vastly inexperienced in the Championship and so if Bruce fancies a change, it would certainly be a gamble.

A new goalkeeper could already be a January transfer priority in the making.

Lack of strikers…

Bruce’s striker woes have been well-documented throughout the summer. And the search is said to be ongoing with Bruce now looking at potential free agent options.

Daryl Dike remains sidelined and reports say that he could return to action before the November break. But he’ll take a while to get up to speed, with the World Cup potentially giving Dike a chance to find form before returning to the Championship in late December.

Karlan Grant and Brandon Thomas-Asante are Bruce’s options up top, with the latter’s deadline day arrival taking the pressure off Grant somewhat.

But if either pick up an injury in the coming weeks then Bruce is back down to the one striker – even with Dike back in action, another striker would still be a welcome addition.