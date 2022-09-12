3 Watford squad concerns for Edwards to manage between now and January including Hornets’ lack of midfield depth

Watford currently sit in 6th place of the Championship table, after what’s been a steady start to life under Rob Edwards.

Edwards made the step up from League Two to the Championship this summer. He previously guided Forest Green Rovers to promotion from the fourth tier and now he’ll attempt to do the same with Watford in the second tier.

His side have only lost one league game all season. They’re definitely proving hard to beat, but the Hornets have now won just one of their last five league outings and so Watford could soon fall down the Championship standings.

After a fairly busy summer transfer window, we look at three Watford squad concerns that Edward needs to manage between now and January…

Lack of depth in the middle?

Watford have a couple of midfielders out injured right now in Tom Cleverley and Tom Dele-Bashiru. Yaser Asprilla has become a regular starter whilst Hamza Choudhury arrived last month, but it still feels like Watford are a bit thin on the ground in the middle of the park.

Cleverley’s injury doesn’t seem like a serious one and so his eventual return will be a boost for Edwards, but right now, if one of Asprilla or Choudhury were to pick up an injury then it would give Edwards a bit of a selection headache in midfield.

Low on left-backs…

Ken Sema has been playing in the left wing-back position this season. He’s proving to be an important player, but after him, the next best option on the left is Hassane Kamara, and he’s currently playing out on the right.

Edwards has a couple of other options at right-back in Mario Gaspar and Jeremy Ngakia, but the latter is currently sidelined.

Again, if Sema were to pick up an injury it would be a cause for concern at Vicarage Road. But Edwards has adapted his squad so far and so an injury to someone like Sema wouldn’t be the end of the world, but it would certainly be an issue.

Attacking options too one-dimensional?

Edwards has some good strikers at his disposal. Joao Pedro and Vakoun Bayo seem to be the preferred two at the moment – when Edwards plays two up top – but a lot of Edwards’ attacking options are the same kind of player.

With the possible exclusion of Bayo, most of Edwards attacking options are smaller in stature, the pacier type of striker who like to run in behind.

The Championship is physical and most teams have a physical option up front – a target man, someone who can win aerial duels, hold up the ball and so on.

Edwards’ lack of someone fitting this mould might become detrimental as the season goes on, and other teams begin to figure Watford out.