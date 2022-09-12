1.2 key passes p/g: ‘Outstanding’ QPR man is the R’s highest-rated player of the season so far according to WhoScored

QPR have made a pretty bright start to life under Michael Beale, with one player seeming to stand out above the rest – Chris Willock.

QPR’s 2021/22 season tailed off horribly towards, largely in thanks to the injury to Willock.

The former Arsenal man has since returned and he looks as good as he ever has in a QPR shirt, and WhoScored rate him as the R’s highest-rated player of the season so far.

The stats…

According to WhoScored, Willock has an average match rating of 7.50 this season – the highest in the QPR squad.

He’s closely followed by Ilias Chair who also looks to have taken his game to another level this season, but Willock right now is the talisman at QPR.

The 24-year-old has scored four in his opening five games this season. Last time round, Willock was both a creator and a scorer and whilst he’s still creating chances this season, he’s become much more of a threat in front of goal.

“There are some big names in their team who will go on and do well for Watford and play in the Premier League if the rumours are to be believed, but Chris Willock and Ilias Chair were outstanding today,” – Beale after the win over Watford last month.

As per WhoScored, Willock averages 1.2 key passes per game and has a pass success rate of 84.1% so far in the Championship this season.

Elsewhere, Willock averages 1.6 shots per game – that’s four goals from eight shots in the Championship this season, so a goal every other shot.

Willock also scores a goal every 75 minutes in the Championship so far this season.

And he helps out with the defensive side of things too, averaging a steady 0.6 tackles per game.

The season ahead…

The campaign is still in its early days. But the signs so far are positive for Willock who could yet be the man to fire QPR to a potential top-six finish this season, with Michael Beale lacking a scoring no.9.

Last season, there was a lot of pressure on both Chair and Willock, and that seemingly took its toll on Willock who obviously sustained that season-ending injury.

But with Tyler Roberts having arrived in the summer, it should give both Willock and Chair a bit of resting time when it’s needed, and both should have a better chance of maintaining their form throughout the entire campaign.

QPR suffered a disappointing loss at Swansea City last time out, but they can return to winning ways when they face a struggling Millwall side at The Den on Wednesday night.