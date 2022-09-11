West Ham set to make £12m move for Sheffield United defender in January

West Ham are being tipped to make a £12million swoop for Sheffield United defender John Egan in January.

Alan Nixon has revealed for The Sun that West Ham are preparing a £12million bid for Sheffield United and Republic of Ireland defender Egan, 29, in this next January transfer window.

The defender was the subject of interest from Leeds United this summer and Nixon also says that West Ham were looking at Egan in this summer’s transfer window as well.

Egan has been with Sheffield United since making the move from Brentford in 2018.

He’s since racked up more than 150 league appearances for the Blades including eight in the Championship so far this season.

The centre-back is a key player for Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom who previously played down Egan’s links to Elland Road.

Going nowhere…

Sheffield United and Heckingbottom made clear their stance on player sales throughout the summer – nobody is going anywhere.

It comes after a fine start to the 2022/23 Championship season which sees Sheffield United currently sat in 1st place of the table.

And Egan has of course been a huge player for the Blades so far this season. He’s played in every minute of every match so far, playing a pivotal role in a defence which has conceded just five in the Championship so far.

With Sheffield United looking so strong, it seems unlikely that they’ll let any players go in January, but a £12million bid for Egan might yet change their stance, with his contract out in 2024.

He’s a player with Premier League experience and West Ham are known to raid the Championship for new signings, so this might be one to watch.

Sheffield United are set to return to action against Swansea City on Tuesday night.