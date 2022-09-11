Newcastle United weighing up £2.5m swoop for Sunderland youngster

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Newcastle United are set to raid rivals Sunderland for teen midfielder Chris Rigg.

15-year-old Rigg is seen as a rising star with the Black Cats, and his potential has not gone unnoticed by the Magpies.

Such is his promise that Eddie Howe’s side are said by Nixon to be planning a £2.5million swoop for the youngster who is not 16 until next June.

Rigg potential sees increased Magpies’ interest

Young, English players are often an expensive commodity, which certainly seems the case here with Rigg.

Such is his prowess that the 15-year-old is already playing up the age groups with Sunderland’s U21s.

Not only is Rigg standing out for the Black Cats’ U21s, he is also impressing as an England youth international.

Nixon writes that Sunderland “are desperate to keep” their teen gem but adds that “demand for him is so great” that this could be difficult.

This would be a returning interest after reports said the Magpies were in a battle with Everton for Rigg earlier this year.

1 of 10 Who currently wears the no.2 shirt for Sunderland? Corry Evans Niall Huggins Dennis Cirkin Jack Clarke

Thoughts…

It’s always going to be difficult for a side lower down the league ladder to hold onto sparkling youngsters when bigger sides come calling.

When that side – like Newcastle United – is backed with serious finance, then an approach becomes more difficult to handle.

Sunderland would likely prefer to develop youngster Rigg with a possible view of priming him for first-team action.

He’s already shown that he has the skill set and maturity to perform for their U21s as well as grace the international stage.

Whichever way this is looked at, losing Rigg will be a blow for that Black Cats and one that maybe wouldn’t be cushioned by a reported £2.5million fee.