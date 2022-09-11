Ipswich Town boss McKenna linked with PL vacancy

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has ’emerged’ as a potential replacement for Graham Potter at Brighton & Hove Albion, claims a report form 90min.

Potter has left Brighton to take on the Chelsea job, leaving the Seagulls without a manager after their bright start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Several names have so far been linked with the job, including Swansea City boss Russell Martin.

Brighton previously raided Swansea for Potter, and now 90min says that the club could look towards the English Football League once again, with McKenna a surprise name being considered.

An emerging report from 90min says that McKenna has ’emerged’ as a potential candidate to take over at the south coat club, with his Ipswich Town side having started the new season well.

The Tractor Boys currently sit in 1st place of the League One table, level on points with Portsmouth in 2nd but ahead on goal difference.

Since arriving in December last year, McKenna has helped to stabilise Ipswich following their Championship demise in 2019 – McKenna has a win percentage of 53.1% at Portman Road.

McKenna in-demand…

Ipswich are playing some great football this season. They’ve scored 14 goals in their opening seven matches whilst only conceding four, and fans are hopeful of earning a return to the Championship this season.

But those hopes could be scuppered if Brighton make a serious move for McKenna.

Thankfully for Ipswich Town supporters though, there seems to be other names ahead of McKenna in Brighton’s managerial shortlist, one being Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen.

At the moment, it seems like McKenna may only be a name being floated around at Brighton, but this link is certainly one that Ipswich Town will want to go away soon.