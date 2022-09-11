Derby County’s stance on permanent deal for Liam Rosenior revealed

Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account that Derby County are ‘pressing ahead’ with contract talks for interim manager Liam Rosenior.

Rosenior has been interim boss at Pride Park since Wayne Rooney left the club during the summer to take over as head coach at D.C. United.

Derby County are currently sitting 9th in the League One table at the moment – they are a point outside the play-off picture.

After a playing career that saw Rosenior represent the likes Fulham, Reading and Ipswich Town, the now 38-year-old retired in 2018 whilst at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Since then, he’s been involved in coaching, first as assistant manager of Brighton’s U23s. Under Simon Rusk, he assisted in 20 games for the young Seagulls.

He was then cherrypicked by Derby County, first making his mark as an individual coach at Pride Park.

After Rooney got the nod as the Rams’ manager, Rosenior was his assistant for 73 games.

Since Rooney’s departure for the MLS, Rosenior has been in interim charge for 10 games across all competitions, winning six of these.

Such has been his impact that Nixon’s says that the Rams are looking to move ahead with contract talks to tie him down to a permanent deal.

Thoughts…

Continuity at a club is always something that should be welcomed, especially at a club such as Derby County based on their recent upheavals.

For the Pride Park outfit, continuity would tend to be seen in making concrete moves for Rosenior that are aimed at tying him down to a permanent deal.

That would give the 38-year-old a more solid base to operate from and he has already proven that he’s worthy of such consideration.

In short, a move by Derby County to tie down Rosenior to a permanent position at Pride Park makes sense.

The Rams return to action away at Lincoln City in League One on Tuesday night.