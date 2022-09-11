Blackburn Rovers man ready to commit his future to the club despite PL interest

Alan Nixon says that Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton is ready to commit his future to the club.

Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account this morning that Blackburn Rovers’ young midfielder Wharton, 18, is ready to commit his future to the Ewood Park club.

The Englishman is a graduate of the club’s youth academy and has made his Championship debut this season, featuring three times nuder Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Wharton is under contract until 2024 and Rovers have the option of extending his stay by a further year.

But Nixon now says that the bright midfielder is ‘ready to commit his future’ to Blackburn Rovers, despite ‘huge Premier League interest’ in him.

Blackburn Rovers have a handful of exciting players coming through this season, with centre-back Ashley Phillips being another.

After links to Tottenham Hotspur emerged, it was then claimed that Phillips could sign a new deal with Blackburn Rovers, but it appears nothing has since been said on that front.

The next generation of Rovers…

Rovers underwent a lot of change this summer, bringing in a new manager and a new Director of Football in Gregg Broughton.

It comes after a lengthy spell under Tony Mowbray in which the club stabilised in the Championship, but couldn’t secure a top-six finish.

Tomasson’s arrival has since sparked a bit of change with a number of players leaving at the end of last season, with newer ones coming through.

The emergence of Wharton and Phillips indicates the path that the club is trying to take, and the fact that both are reportedly set to sign new deals amid Premier League interest shows how well these youngsters clearly regard Tomasson and Blackburn.

Wharton could soon become a key player and with his future seemingly nearing a conclusion, he can start to really kick on with the club.