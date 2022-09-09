West Brom expected to secure eye-catching free agent swoop for 51-cap international

West Brom are in talks to sign free agent midfielder Tom Rogic, who is expected to join the club, as per John Percy.

West Brom made good use of the free transfer market in the summer window. Two of their most eye-catching recruits, Jed Wallace and John Swift, both joined for nothing after their deals expired at Millwall and Reading respectively.

Now though, it seems as though the Baggies aren’t done with the free transfer market yet.

As per trusted reporter Percy, former Celtic midfielder Rogic is in talks over a move to The Hawthorns. The Australian international remains without a club after his deal in Scotland came to an end.

But now, he is expected to sign with Steve Bruce’s West Brom.

Former #Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic is in talks with #wba and expected to sign. Rogic is a free agent after leaving Celtic at the end of last season — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 9, 2022

He will come in to further bolster their midfield options, bringing with him bags of international pedigree and experience at a high level of the game.

Another eye-catching midfielder…

Rogic’s proposed move to West Brom will given Bruce yet another strong midfield option to pick from.

He mainly operates as an attacking midfielder though, so it will be interesting to see if he ends up being fielded in the same side as current go-to number 10 John Swift or if they are left to compete for a starting spot.

The 29-year-old Australian has been played slightly deeper before but he certainly adds more competition to the ranks.

A return of 46 goals and 49 assists in 272 games at Celtic Park made him a firm favourite among the club’s supporters and his eight goals in 51 Australia caps has made him one of their standout players over recent years too.