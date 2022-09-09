West Brom add non-league defender to academy ranks

West Brom have signed youngster Aaron Harper-Bailey from non-league side Rushall Olympic, it has been confirmed.

West Brom’s youth academy has been a productive one over the years, and a whole crop of the club’s current talents will be hoping they have what it takes to make their way into the first-team in the future.

Taylor Garnder-Hickman emerged as a first-team regular, while the likes of Reyes Cleary, Ethan Ingram, Caleb Taylor and more will all be keen to prove they’re deserving of a senior role in the future.

Now, despite the fact the transfer window is closed, the Baggies have moved to add another talented player to their youth side.

As announced on the non-league club’s official website, Rushall Olympic defender Aaron Harper-Bailey has made a move to West Brom. The youngster, who hails from Smethwick, will come into the Baggies’ academy ranks after making a good impression during pre-season.

He spent time on trial with the Championship side and has now earned a deal.

Desribed as powerful, level-headed and determined, Harper-Bailey will be hoping to prove he’s got what it takes to make the step up with West Brom.

The next off the press?

There has been a clear path from the West Brom academy into first-team football, be it at The Hawthorns or out on loan.

Harper-Bailey will be hoping he can be the next promising talent to follow that path into the senior game after earning himself a deal with the Championship club.

Bruce has a lot of highly talented youngsters with good potential in his ranks already, so the new arrival will be keen to show he’s deserving of a future role at West Brom.