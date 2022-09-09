‘We expect it to be a blow’ – Millwall boss assesses Sunderland threat after Ross Stewart injury

Millwall boss Gary Rowett says Ross Stewart’s injury ‘doesn’t really change’ the way his side are approaching tomorrow’s Championship clash v Sunderland.

Sunderland are set to welcome Millwall to the Stadium of Light tomorrow.

It’ll be Tony Mowbray’s third game in charge of the Black Cats, following a 3-0 win over Rotherham United and then a 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on Monday night.

And ahead of tomorrow’s game, Sunderland have been dealt a cruel injury blow to Stewart, who’s set to spend several weeks on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

Discussing whether that comes as a boost to his side’s chances tomorrow, Millwall boss Rowett told NewsAtDen:

“Would we get a boost? I’m sure they’d get a boost with the players that aren’t available for us.

“With Stewart and Simms, it’s certainly allowed them to play with two out-and-out forwards and utilise that twin threat. Now they’ve had to readjust and play with two different types of attackers alongside Simms. That’s probably the only change really. They’ve got options within their squad so they can go down different routes.

“We expect it to be a blow to them but it doesn’t really change our outlook in terms of what we do in preparation.”

Stewart is the second-highest goal-scorer in the Championship so far this season, with five goals and an impressive three assists to his name.

He’s certainly Sunderland’s talisman and his absence over the next few weeks will make things very difficult for Mowbray.

But for Rowett and Millwall, their plans ahead of tomorrow shouldn’t change too much – Sunderland remain a threat with the likes of Ellis Simms up top, as Rowett points out, and they’ll still give Millwall plenty to think about.

Still, a timely boost for Millwall…

Despite Rowett’s comments, it’s hard to not see Stewart’s injury as a minor boost for Millwall and any team that Sunderland face without him.

Millwall haven’t been great so far this season and heading to Sunderland to face a Mowbray side without Stewart gives them an improved chance to claim their first away win of the season.

In front of a packed out Stadium of Light, it’ll still be difficult, but Millwall might yet fancy their chances tomorrow afternoon.