‘They continue to disappoint’ – Coventry City v West Brom prediction: The72

Coventry City face fellow Midlands club West Brom on Saturday in a Championship clash.

The Sky Blues have had a stuttering start to the season mainly due to being unable to play at home, largely due to the damage the pitch sustained during the Commonwealth Games Rugby Sevens competition held at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Mark Robins’ side were blown away by a dominant three-goal Norwich City team last weekend, leaving them consigned to the bottom of the second tier and are yet to win.

The Baggies have had a slow beginning to their campaign under Steve Bruce but are unbeaten in their last five outings.

New signing Brandon Thomas-Asante grabbed a late equaliser at the Hawthorns against a talented Burnley team last Friday, which leaves them in 16th place on nine points.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ben Pitkeathly

“Despite their issues with the playing surface, I still expected Coventry City to be much more competitive away from home, with a reliance on picking up points in their games in hand an obvious concern.

“The opening fixtures under Bruce have gone the way many West Brom fans feared, with the experienced manager failing to inspire, but Thomas-Asante may be the spark to ignite their season.

“Coventry need to get their season on track, but West Brom will be tough opposition for the Sky Blues as they aim to find their first victory in what should be a tense affair.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-0 West Brom

James Ray

“Realistically, West Brom have the players in their ranks to overcome Coventry City easily.

“That said though, I remain completely unconvinced that Steve Bruce is the man to take the Baggies forward. They have the quality to challenge right at the top of this table now, but they continue to disappoint.

“If the Coventry City home crowd can really get firing, they could pick up a surprise win. The home faithful powered the Sky Blues on to so many impressive results last season but it will take more than that. Mark Robins’ side has to improve, but I think they might nick a point from the Baggies.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-1 West Brom

Luke Gallivan-Young

“West Bromwich Albion will be feeling very optimistic going into their game against Coventry City this weekend.

“Coventry are sitting rock bottom of the Championship table without a win all season, and although West Brom have had a far from ideal start to the season, Coventry will be no match for Steve Bruce’s men.

“The Sky Blues come into this game on a four game losing streak and show no signs of turning this around, their only saving grace is that the game is at home and the fans will be doing all they can to get behind their team.

“For me though, West Brom win this one with relative ease.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 0-2 West Brom