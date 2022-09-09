‘Their toughest test yet’ – Bristol City v Preston North End prediction: The72

Bristol City welcome Preston North End to Ashton Gate in a Championship clash on Saturday.

The Robins have made an impressive start to the season and are unbeaten in their last six outings with four wins while drawing twice away from home.

Nigel Pearson’s side won an exciting encounter away to Blackburn Rovers 3-2 last time out, with talented prospect Tommy Conway scoring the opener and Nahki Wells grabbing a double to propel the Robins into 4th place.

The Lilywhites have had a frustrating beginning to their campaign with an underwhelming points total failing to match a colossal defensive record.

Ryan Lowe’s team conceded their first league goal of the season against Birmingham City last weekend, and failings at the other end of the pitch meant that Maxime Colin’s 16th-minute strike turned out to be the winner, with the Preston boss sent off after the final whistle for dissent.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ben Pitkeathly

“Pearson has built an expansive squad with a perfect blend of youth and experience, which has proved capable of competing at the top of the second tier, meaning it could be a difficult afternoon for North End.

“The Deepdale outfit have looked solid at the back, but a failure to recruit at the top end of the pitch seems like it will cost them a substantial amount of points if they dismiss the free agent market.

“If the Robins strike first in the fixture, I cannot see Preston being able to respond with the lack of firepower in their squad creating an enormous issue.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 3-0 Preston North End

James Ray

“Preston’s defence has already faced some formidable foes this season and the fact they only conceded their first league goal against Birmingham City last time out shows just how strong they have been at the back.

“However, their backline will face their toughest test yet against Bristol City. No one has scored more than Nigel Pearson’s Robins, who are tied with Sheffield United on 16 goals as the league’s top scorers.

“It will be a big ask to get keep the Robins quiet, and if they can’t, I’m not convinced the Lilywhites will be able to bounce back given their struggles at the top of the pitch.

“I’ll go for a home win here.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 2-0 Preston North End