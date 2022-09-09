The players who left Rotherham United last season – where are they now?

Rotherham United gained automatic promotion from League One last season, finishing in 2nd place.

But, after the campaign came to an end, the Millers were set to lose a handful of first-team members with their contracts expiring in June.

So far, the club look to have brought in the right replacements with Paul Warne’s men sitting in 13th place of the Championship table, losing just once in their opening seven games.

Here we look at the six first-team members who left Rotherham United last season, and where they are playing now…

Michael Smith – Sheffield Wednesday

A not so popular same amongst Rotherham United fans is last season’s top scorer Smith, who moved to local rivals Sheffield Wednesday after his Millers deal ended.

The 30-year-old has appeared in just two League One outings for the Owls after picking up an injury not long after arriving at Hillsborough.

Michael Ihiekwe- Sheffield Wednesday

The centre-half followed in his teammate’s footsteps, also making the switch to the blue and white side of South Yorkshire.

Ihiekwe, 30, racked up 184 appearances over a five year spell with Rotherham United, but felt a move to Sheffield Wednesday, along with Smith, was the right career move. The Liverpudlian is a regular for his new side, featuring in every League One game so far.

Freddie Ladapo – Ipswich Town

After spending three years with the Millers, Ladapo handed in a transfer request in January 2022, but had to wait until the end of the season to get his desired move away.

The 29-year-old striker is now an Ipswich Town player, and is yet to net a goal for his new side in seven appearances.

Angus MacDonald – Swindon Town

The defender had a tough time whilst at the New York Stadium, missing almost the whole of last season due to injury.

He completed a free transfer switch to League Two Swindon Town following the expiration of his Rotherham United contract, featuring in six fourth-tier games for his new side.

Mickel Miller – Plymouth Argyle

Miller was a popular face amongst supporters and staff, but a flurry of injuries got the better of the winger, resulting in the club cutting ties with the player.

The 26-year-old has once again been struck by an injury and is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Pilgrims.

Joe Mattock – Harrogate Town

The 32-year-old defender spent seven years at Rotherham United, in which he was a real fan favourite throughout his prolonged stay.

Mattock now finds himself at League Two side Harrogate Town, where he has featured in every league game so far for his new side. Many may argue that the former Miller deserves to play at a higher level.