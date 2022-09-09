Stoke City general knowledge quiz – 10 quickfire questions on the Potters (09.09.22)

Stoke City boast a storied history, although they’re currently experiencing some struggles in the Championship after years thriving in the Premier League.

Stoke City would have hoped that they would bounce back to the Premier League after an extended stay in the division.

However, players and managers have been and gone and the Potters remain in the second-tier. With Alex Neil now in charge though, he will be hoping to be the man to get the best out of a group with plenty of potential and lift the club back to the top-flight.

They currently sit down in a disappointing 20th place though, so there’s lots of work to be done to get the club back to where they feel they belong among the country’s elite.

