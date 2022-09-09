Released Watford man recently turned down approach from Newcastle United, says reporter

Released Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster ‘turned down an approach’ from Newcastle United, says Pete O’Rourke.

Foster, 39, has been a free agent since his release from Watford at the end of last season.

The former Manchester United shot-stopper was let go by the Hornets after a four-year spell at Vicarage Road as a permanent player.

He featured more than 200 times for the club in all competitions having previously spent two seasons on loan with the club.

Foster has been linked with a few clubs this summer, with one of them being Middlesbrough. But Football Insider’s O’Rourke has now revealed that Foster rejected a potential move to St James’ Park on a short-term deal, with the Magpies having since turned their attentions to Loris Karius.

Foster remains one of the most experienced names on the free agent list. At 39-years-old though, he may only have one more move left in him, and it may well be a short-term deal that a lot of veteran goalkeepers seem to take on these days.

What next for Foster?

What Foster plans to do now remains to be seen. But if he fancies another move then he’ll surely want one that will see him playing regular football, hence why he might have turned down a move to St James’ Park.

An English Football League move seems the most feasible outcome, or perhaps an overseas move.

He certainly has a lot to offer having racked up 26 Premier League appearances just last season, but he might have to wait until a club in the EFL has a bit of goalkeeper crisis, and are in need of a short-term shot-stopper.