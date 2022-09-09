QPR team news and predicted XI to face Huddersfield Town

QPR host Huddersfield Town in the Championship this weekend.

QPR welcome Huddersfield Town to west London on Saturday afternoon, with the R’s looking to bounce back form defeat at Swansea City last time out.

Michael Beale’s side sit in 9th place of the Championship table ahead of this weekend and face a Town side who sit in 23rd, having won just one game all season.

The Terriers have lost their last two going into this one – both without scoring.

QPR team news

Already this season, QPR and Beale have a few injuries to contend with, but West London Sport revealed last week that Jake Clarke-Salter and Luke Amos are closing in on a return action.

Their report revealed that both could feature in the home game v Stoke City later this month, so this weekend might come too soon for the pair.

West London Sport also revealed that Taylor Richards is due back after the international break.

George Thomas has missed the last six through injury and there’s no indication of when he might be available again.

1 of 10 Which of these former QPR players cost the most? Steven Caulker Leroy Fer Loic Remy Chris Samba

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Dunne

Dickie

Laird

Iroegbunam

Field

Johansen

Chair

Dykes

Willock

QPR weren’t great at Swansea City last time out. Beale though seems to have settled on the above back-four and a 4-3-3, or 4-3-2-1 formation.

Don’t expect many changes to the side that lost to Swansea City, with Beale not really having many rotational options at the moment. But Aston Villa loanee Tim Iroegbunam could come into the starting side after his decent cameo off the bench last time.

This weekend’s game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.