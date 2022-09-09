Out of favour Barnsley man completes late loan exit

Barnsley striker Aaron Leya Iseka has completed a late loan move to Turkish second-tier side Adanaspor, it has been confirmed.

Barnsley recruited striker Leya Iseka from French side Toulouse in the summer of 2021.

He looked to be an exciting addition to the Tykes’ attacking ranks as they looked to build on their play-off campaign the previous season. However, the Belgian has been unable to make a telling impact at Oakwell and has been down the pecking order under new boss Michael Duff.

Now, despite the fact the UK window has closed, Leya Iseka has sealed a late exit.

As announced on the club’s official website, the 24-year-old has moved to Turkey to join second-tier side Adanaspor on a season-long deal.

The Turkish window is open later that the UK one, hence why the move has been facilitated. Leya Iseka looked unlikely to make his way back into the League One club’s starting XI, so it makes sense an exit has been sanctioned.

Best for all?

Some might have expected Leya Iseka to leave Barnsley earlier in the window.

He still has just under three years left on his contract at Oakwell but if he can impress in Turkey, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Adanaspor opt to trigger the reported option to buy clause in the temporary deal.

It would allow the Tykes to get at least some of the money back from the striker after an underwhelming time in Yorkshire.

Leya Iseka has managed just three goals in 27 games for Barnsley and after a summer of looking to get him off the books, the club can now keep their attention on the current striking options at their disposal.