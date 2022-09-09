‘Only a matter of time’ – Watford v Reading prediction: The72

Watford host Reading in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The two sides will lock horns at Vicarage Road in what should be an interesting encounter at the top end of the table.

The Hornets haven’t quite got going yet this season, winning just three of their opening eight matches. Each of those victories has been followed by a draw, so momentum has been difficult to build.

Paul Ince’s Reading has started the season strongly and currently sit an impressive third in the table with 15 points. The Royals responded well to their heavy defeat at Sheffield United with a win over Stoke City in their last outing.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Ollie Trout

“You would expect this to be a close battle due to the quality on show. It seems only a matter of time before Watford kick on under Rob Edwards, it’s just consistency so far that has let them down.

“Ince has done a good job in getting Reading where they are after a tough start to his reign, they have put in some good performances to see off the likes of Blackburn and Middlesbrough but can still come unstuck on the road.

“Watford will be up for this knowing that a win would see them leapfrog their opponents. I fancy the Hornets to win comfortably on home soil but both teams to score.”

Score prediction: Watford 3-1 Reading

James Ray

“Reading continue to surprise the masses, keeping up their strong start to the season despite being tipped to really struggle.

“Paul Ince has done far better with his squad than I would have thought, and he and his coaching team have to be applauded for that, as do the players.

“They face a tough test against Watford though. Edwards’ side possesses the quality to really challenge for an automatic return to the Premier League but inconsistent results have prevented them from really kicking on so far.

“Reading’s ability to exceed expectations combined with the room Watford have to improve make this one a challenging one to call, but I’m going to back the Hornets to secure all three points in a hard-fought tie.”

Score prediction: Watford 1-0 Reading