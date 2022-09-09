‘Lingering concerns’ – Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

Wigan Athletic host Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers at the DW Stadium on Saturday in the Championship.

The Latics have made a solid start to the season, currently sitting in 15th, and keeping away from the relegation spots is a crucial target for the Greater Manchester outfit.

Leam Richardson’s side are looking to build on a surprising away victory against Luton Town with a Tom Lockyer own goal and Thelo Aasgaard’s 88th-minute strike securing Wigan Athletic all three points.

As for Blackburn Rovers, they have had a mixed beginning to their campaign with four wins and four defeats in their opening fixtures, meaning they are entertaining but lack consistency which may limit their promotion ambitions.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s team look to recover from a disappointing 3-2 home loss to Bristol City last weekend, with goals from Tyrhys Dolan and Ben Brereton Diaz not enough to rescue a point, leaving them in the 7th spot point on 12 points.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ben Pitkeathly

“Wigan were predicted by many to struggle this season, but they are a tenacious unit to break down and will catch teams out if they underestimate the firepower that Richardson has at his disposal.

“Rovers have the potential to compete at the very top of the second tier, but conceding goals has stopped Tomasson’s side from picking up more points, and if they can solve their defensive issues, then improvements will occur.

“It will be a hotly contested affair with both sides needing the three points to further their hopes of a fruitful campaign, but Rovers’ quality should shine through on the day.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-3 Blackburn Rovers

Luke Gallivan-Young

“Both teams come into the game looking to stabilise their seasons.

“Blackburn have lost four out of their last five games whilst Wigan have picked up four points in their last two. Based on recent form I have Wigan down as the favourites for this clash, they will be looking to build on their recent positive displays and a down on their luck Blackburn side look ripe for the taking.

“A win will mean keeping Brereton Diaz quiet which is no easy task, however my prediction for Saturday’s game is a win for Wigan.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

James Ray

“This is a tough one to call. Wigan Athletic look to be in a good position and Richardson has managed to keep him Latics side tough to beat.

“However, for me, there are still some lingering concerns after their thrashing against Burnley. If on their game, Blackburn Rovers might be able to produce something similar.

“There have been some teething problems for Tomasson’s side, but the long-term looks promising. This will be a difficult task, but I think the visitors might just come out on top.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Blackburn Rovers