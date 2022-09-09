Hull City general knowledge quiz – 10 quickfire questions on the Tigers (09.09.22)

Hull City have enjoyed a steady start to the new season – their first full season under owner Acun Ilicali.

Ilicali’s arrival midway through last season promised to mark a change in Hull City’s fortunes.

And it certainly has – the Tigers were one of the biggest spending Championship teams in the transfer this summer and they look a much better team for it.

Shota Arveladze is the man in charge and whilst results have been a bit mixed as of late, Hull look like they have enough to at least achieve a comfortable finish in the Championship this season.

It’s not always been so easy for Hull City though. They’ve endured some tough times in their recent history, with Premier League promotions and relegations combined with campaigns in League One.

But how much can you remember about Hull City’s past and present?

Try your hand at our latest Hull City general knowledge quiz below and share it with your friends to see who can get the best score!