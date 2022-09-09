‘He’s just at that stage now…’ – Sheffield United boss shares Billy Sharp injury update

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Billy Sharp recently completed his first training session back after struggling with an ankle injury.

Sharp, 36, has been missing from Sheffield United’s last five outings through injury.

But speaking to The Star, Blades boss Heckingbottom revealed that the veteran striker got through his first training session in a few weeks yesterday.

He said:

“He’s just at that stage now where it’s about getting him as fit as possible, because he’s been out,” Heckingbottom went on to say.

“That was his first session and he’s been out since the Boro game. We’re just pleased to have him back and one of the things I really like is the enthusiasm he brings. That’s important.”

In Sharp’s absence, Oli McBurnie has stepped up to the plate with three goals in his last three outings, whilst Iliman Ndiaye has four in eight Championship outings this season.

The Blades have enjoyed a strong start to the season despite the injury to Sharp, with Heckingbottom’s side currently sat in 1st place of the table.

Blades’ attacking options…

Sharp was Sheffield United’s main attacking threat last season. This season though, Heckingbottom has two in-form strikers in McBurnie and Ndiaye, and the experienced Sharp soon to return as well.

It certainly bodes well for Sheffield United ahead of what looks like a promotion push this campaign, with a tough home game v Rotherham United on this weekend’s agenda.

Sheffield United are unbeaten since the opening day of the season, and a win tomorrow would take their season points tally to 20 from nine games.