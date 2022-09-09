Gary Rowett reveals Millwall’s stance on free agent additions amid injury problems

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said he isn’t planning on dipping into the free agent market despite a current shortage of defensive options.

Millwall’s transfer window was a productive one, but they have had to deal with a minor injury crisis in the early stages of the season. Defensive options have been limited with Shaun Hutchinson and Ryan Leonard out, while Tyler Burey and Mason Bennett are also sidelined now.

It has led to some calls for the Lions to dip into the free agent market, but Rowett has moved to play down the chances of that happening.

As quoted by the South London Press, Rowett insisted that the current injury issues will have cleared up by the next three games and current squad members are more than capable of filling in at centre-back for the time being.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter

“We’re talking about three more games and then everyone will be back.

“We have got players who can slot in there, no problem.

“We’ve got a number of centre-halves out but George Evans can play there comfortably – he did that when he first came in and performed really well. I’m sure Danny [McNamara] can go and play as a third centre-half, because it’s almost like playing right-back. I don’t think there is any real issue doing that. And we can also change to two centre-halves.

“It’s not really a huge problem. If we were to get another injury and it was a long-termer, that changes the game a little bit.”

No rash action taken…

It doesn’t make sense for Millwall to jump into the free agent market just yet.

As Rowett said, they should have their current absentees back sooner rather than later and there’s unlikely to be any free agents sat without a club ready and raring to go at full match fitness straight away.

Bringing in a free agent unnecessarily will take up another spot in the squad and another chunk of the wage bill, and they might even end up being out of favour by the time their deal has come to an end.

Millwall and Rowett look to be taking the right approach, though they’ll certainly be hoping no more injuries pop up.