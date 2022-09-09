Four Millwall players will ‘more than certainly’ miss Sunderland game through injury, says Rowett

Millwall will be without Ryan Leonard, Mason Bennett, Shaun Hutchinson and Tyler Burey for this weekend’s Championship clash v Sunderland.

Millwall travel up to the Stadium of Light tomorrow, to face Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland.

It promises to be an entertaining game with the Lions having not looked at their best so far this season, and with the Black Cats having recently gone through a managerial change.

And Sunderland have been dealt a hefty injury blow to striker Ross Stewart, who’s been ruled out for up to eight weeks with a thigh injury.

But Rowett has some injuries of his own to contend with. Speaking to NewsAtDen ahead of this weekend, he gave the following injury update:

“I think we’ve got Lenny [Leonard], Benno [Bennett], Hutchy [Hutchinson] and Tyler that more than certainly will miss the game at the weekend.”

Tyler Burey has recently picked up a knee injury, says Rowett, but it doesn’t seem too serious at this moment.

Millwall go into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Cardiff City last time out, which halted a run of three-straight defeats in the Championship.

The Lions sit in 14th ahead of this weekend and Sunderland in 8th.

Strength in depth…

Rowett is now in his fourth season in charge of Millwall. But ever since he arrived at The Den, he’s seemingly had to deal with a sizeable injury list.

That’s not changed this season – injuries piled up pretty soon into the season with record signing Zian Flemming seeing his start to life in England take a hit, though he’s since returned.

Rowett thankfully has some good options in his side and whilst he doesn’t have the largest squad in the league, he has enough quality to work through these tougher times.

Tomorrow’s game promises to be an exciting one and Millwall might fancy their chances against a Sunderland side missing their star man.